Gilani resents closing of private coaching centres

Srinagar : In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has flayed the puppet authorities for closing private coaching centers, terming the decision as manifestation of egoistic approach of the puppet authorities.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the puppet administration is following the RSS agenda and this dictatorial order is aimed at ruining the future of our students. He said the authorities have failed to deliver any good, and their activities are aimed at pleasing their masters in New Delhi. “All the orders are being issued from Nagpur,” he said while referred to the RSS headquarters.

Syed Ali Gilani said, “It is ridiculous and shameful for these stooges to blame students for stone throwing. The diktat carries no sense. The authorities, while destroying all the sectors including business, education and economic activities are fomenting trouble and making situations explosive.”

Private coaching centres, he added, have contributed a lot in reforming the society while corruption and nepotism has been the hallmark of government-sponsored institutions.

Meanwhile, the Private Coaching Centres Association in Kashmir has decided to defy the puppet regime’s ban on all tuition and coaching centres.

In a press conference in Srinagar, the Private Coaching Centres Association representatives made a detailed mention of the contribution of the centres and condemned the ban.

The move is, however, being viewed by some circles as an attempt to prevent students from anti-India protests, as they have repeatedly been protesting on streets against the rape and murder of a Muslim minor girl in Kathua district.

It is to mention here that the so-called minister for Education, Altaf Bukhari, during a meeting with bureaucrats had imposed the ban on private tuition centres on Sunday.

