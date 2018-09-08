Gilani reiterates post-Friday protests, shutdown on Saturday

Srinagar

Reiterating his call for post-Friday peaceful protests and complete shutdown on September 7 against the proposed Zubin Mehta concert at Shalimar, Chairman Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Shah Gilani, has said the “Ehsaas-e-Kashmir” is a deliberate attempt to divert the attention from Kashmir dispute. Gilani, in a statement issued to Srinagar-based Global News Service, said the show is also aimed at covering up the mass human rights violations that are taking place in the occupied territory. “Such incidents are historically significant and it is the responsibility of pro-Hurriyat Kashmiris to send a clear message to world that we will neither compromise over the right to self-determination nor will forget the great sacrifices at the cost of music,” Gilani added.

Commenting on the security vigil and frequent frisking in view of Zubin Mehta’s show Syed Ali Gilani said India is occupying Jammu & Kashmir due to military power and to organize such an event, it (India) again opted for coercive measures and unjustified restrictions.

Syed Ali Gilani in his appeal to students, people of J&K, transporters, traders and government employees appealed to play their role for freedom movement and should reaffirm their faith that under no circumstance they will surrender or call off their struggle, the statement added.—KMS