Gilani pays tributes to youth martyred in Islamabad, Sopore

SRINAGAR : In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Syed Ali Gilani has paid glorious tributes to the youth martyred by Indian troops during cordon and search operations in Islamabad and Sopore areas.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said, no day passes without youth being butchered and massacred by the Indian forces. Those fighting for their basic and fundamental rights are labeled as terrorists and gunned down day in and day out, he deplored.

The APHC Chairman said that Delhi rulers and their local henchmen should bear it in mind that muscular approach could never force the Kashmiris into submission.

Meanwhile, Syed Ali Gilani said that 27th October 1947 was the saddest and blackest day of human history in general and Kashmir history in particular when Indian ruthless army landed in paradise of Kashmir, making it a hell for the last seven decades.

He said, “It was this ill-fated day of October 27, 1947 when our long and pathetic days of unrest, slavery and subjugation started. It was on this day when India against all constitutional, legal, moral and democratic norms landed its army in this unfortunate land, putting an end to our civil, social, religious and human liberties.”

Syed Ali Gilani said that Maharaja Hari Singh had no democratic right, as a head of the state, to call for military intervention at the time when he himself had lost the control and was on run from the valley, facing a revolt from the population against his cruel rule.

He questioned how a single person can decide the fate of millions of people when this justification was given by India itself while pleading the cases of Hyderabad and Junagarh as they took control of both by their army but denying the same in Kashmir, defines the imperialistic, biased and arrogant mindset of the rulers of India.

