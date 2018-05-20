Gilani pays tributes to Molvi Farooq, Ghani Lone

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Syed Ali Gilani has paid rich tributes to prominent liberation leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone and martyrs of Hawal.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “The best way to pay tributes to the our martyrs is that we should continuously and tirelessly pursue the cause of our freedom struggle and we should not indulge in any such activity as has any possibility of harming or damaging our precious and countless sacrifices in the field of our movement.”

He said, “I have met Moulana Farooq Sahib many times while as Lone Sahab and I had spent a long time together. I admire the services of the family of Moulana Farooq Sahab which they have done in the propagation and spreading the message of Peace (Islam) in Kashmir and I have always extolled the natural talent and courage of Abdul Ghani Lone Sahab. I pray to Almighty Allah to grant them best place in Jannah.”

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference in a statement in Srinagar, denounced the restrictions, arrests and curbs ahead of Modi’s visit and said that the puppet administration imposed curfew-like restrictions and curbs and in its crackdown on resistance leaders arrested or placed them under house arrest.

Slamming the so-called authorities, it said that ahead of visit of Indian premier the whole territory was turned into an armed garrison and police raided residence of the resistance leaders and activists.—KMS