Gilani pays tributes to martyred Farhan Wani

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has paid rich tributes to a youth, Farhan Ahmed Wani, who were recently martyred by Indian troops in Kokernag area of Islamabad district.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Kashmiri people would never allow the sacrifices of their martyrs go waste and would accomplish their mission at all costs. He said that the mammoth gatherings in the funeral of martyrs and leading funeral prayers by father of slain youth are glaring example of Kashmiris’ commitment with the ongoing freedom movement and praise worthy precedents to follow.

The APHC Chairman in a separate statement denounced the puppet Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, for her statement in the so-called Kashmir Assembly and said that people of the occupied territory never accepted the Indian hegemony. He said, “Sycophancy, deceit, and treachery is the trait and symbol for PDP and other pro-India politicians.”

Syed Ali Gilani said that all these opportunists were bargaining for their interests and material gains. “India and its stooges, from the past 71 years, tried every punitive measure, military might, treacherous behaviour and brute approach to subjugate and suppress genuine aspirations of people,” he said. “More than six lac people were brutally massacred, thousands maimed and hundreds blinded, resistance leaders and innocent youth were caged and properties worth billions vandalized,” he added.

Syed Ali Gilani said, “Kashmir is world’s most militarised zone. Virtually we are reeling under martial law administration and acknowledging that more than four lakh Kanals of land is under forces’ possession, Delhi groomed henchmen, despite their treachery and opportunistic approach, are admitting their moral defeat”.

Meanwhile, the APHC’s Executive Council at a meeting held at Hyderpora in Srinagar with its General Secretary, Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi in chair, took stock of prevailing situation of the occupied territory. It called upon the people to totally boycott the forthcoming Panchayat elections.

The meeting was attended among others by Zamruda Habib, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, Hakeem Abdur Rasheed, Bilal Siddiqi, Muhammad Yasin Atai, Feroz Ahmed Khan, Imtiyaz Ahmed Khan, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Muhammad Shafi Shah, Ghulam Muhammad Nagu, Peer Abdur Rasheed, Gulshan Abbas, Firdous Ahmed Wani and Muhammad Shafi Lone.—KMS