Gilani: Mysterious forces desperate to create chaos

Expresses concern over desecration of ‘Hilali Parcham’

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has said that some unseen and mysterious forces are desperate to create chaos in the territory. Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “These forces are maligning ongoing freedom movement. They have started a feverish campaign against pro-freedom leadership and ideology of Pakistan. Our movement is indigenous in nature and has nothing to do with those organizations with global agenda.”

The APHC Chairman expressed concern over reports about desecration of “Hilali Parcham (flag carrying star and moon)” and undesirable propaganda against pro-freedom leadership. He termed the propaganda as a well-organized plot and a misadventure aimed to create confusion and divert attention from dreadful situations in occupied Kashmir.

“Indian authorities will take advantage of this. India while justifying its arrogance and bullying in Jammu and Kashmir will portray our freedom struggle as globally affiliated terrorism,” he said. A few sick minded elements are promoting all this and unintentionally a few immature youth get swayed by this, he added. The APHC Chairman said that anti-Pakistan elements were creating chaos and said that the negligent depiction of “Jihad” was aimed to misguide innocent youth and make them aggressive against Pakistan.—KMS