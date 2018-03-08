Gilani, Mirwaiz detained on venturing out to lead march

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested the Chairman of All parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, and the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, when they defied house detentions in Srinagar and tried to lead a march towards Shopian.

Call for the march was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik to express solidarity with the families of civilians, who were killed in the firing of Indian army on a private car in Shopian on Sunday.

The puppet authorities on Wednesday prevented the scheduled Shopian march by clamping curfew-like restrictions in Srinagar and Shopian. All the roads leading to Syed Ali Gilani’s residence were sealed by police and CRPF while they had also erected barricades outside his office. The octogenarian leader came out of his residence-cum-office at noon, but the India police and CRPF didn’t allow him lead the march. Even the employees were not allowed to attend the office.—KMS