Gilani, other leaders pay tributes to Maqbool Butt

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani and other Hurriyat leaders have paid tributes to prominent martyred liberation leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt on his 34th death anniversary.

Muhammad Maqbool Butt was hanged in New Delhi’s Tihar jail on this day in 1984 and was buried in the premises of the prison.

Syed Ali Gilani, in a statement issued in Srinagar reiterating his demand for return of the mortal remains of Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Mohammad Afzal Guru, said that although it was purely a human issue, instead India refused to return their mortal remains.

He said nations never forget their heroes. “They are the source of inspiration for us and the best way of paying tributes to them is that the nation should not forget these brave sons of the soil, who had sacrificed their present for the future of the nation.”

He urged people to exhibit steadfastness and unanimity and keep aloof from India and its local stooges, don’t support them as all these activities prove detrimental for our freedom movement”.

Shabir Ahmed Dar, Mohammad Iqbal Mir, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi and Ghulam Nabi War, Aasiya Andrabi, Javaid Ahmad Mir, Farida Behenji, Yasmeen Raja, Firdous Ahmad Shah and the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League in their statements in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to Maqbool Butt and other Kashmiri martyrs and reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to take the ongoing liberation movement to its logical conclusion at all costs.—KMS