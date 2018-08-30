Gilani hails steadfastness of Kashmiri political prisoners

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani while expressing his grave concern over the plight of Kashmiri prisoners in all jails in and outside Jammu and Kashmir, has praised the steadfastness and deep conviction of these prisoners of conscience.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar while giving details of the inhuman treatment meted out to the incarcerated resistance leaders and activists, deplored that the Indian fascist ruling class treated “our resistance leaders like professional criminals in their so-called jails which have been turned into worst centers of interrogation.” He pointed out that the detained leaders and activists had been kept in solitary confinement in small unhygienic cells. “They face the wrath of the jail authorities every movement. Be it a so-called search operation, transfer from one cell to another, fall in line for receiving food or asking for any medical treatment, medicine or any other petty amenities, they are treated as slaves, causing indelible prints of degradation and humiliation on their minds.”

The APHC Chairman said their only sin is that they demand their birth right of self-determination, which was agreed upon by the Indian rulers both at domestic and international levels.

He paid rich tributes to all great sons of the soil including Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Dr Mohammad Qasim, Dr Shafi Sharyati, Dr Ghulam Mohammad Butt, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Aasiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi, Nahida Nasreen, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Peer Saifullah, Ayaz Akbar, Raja Meraj-ud-Din Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Mohammad Aslam Wani, Shahid Yousuf, Zahoor Ahmad Watali, Muzuffar Ahmad Dar, Mohammad Shafi Shah, Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, Talib Hussain, Ahtisham, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Mohammad Ayoub Dar, Mohammad Ayoub Mir, Maqsood Ahmad Butt, Mohammad Yousuf Falahi, Shakeel Ahmad Yatoo, Bashir Ahmad Qureshi, Umar Aadil Dar, Ab. Gani Butt, Nasir Ahmad Ganie, Mohammad Amin Ahanger, Nisar Ahmad Najar, Gh. Hussain Wagay, Gh. Mohammad Khan Sopori, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Nazir Ahmad Mantoo, Nadeem Ahmad Dar, Lateef Ahmad Dar, Zahir Abas Lone, Lateef Ahmad Rather, Sajad Ahmad Beigh, Manzoor Ahmad Najar, Basharat Ahmad Mir, Ashiq Hussain Butt, Riyaz Ahmad Dar, Sajad Ahmad Butt, Mushtaq Ahmad Ganie, Showkat Ahmad Ganie.—KMS

