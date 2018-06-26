Gilani grills Indian rulers over unabated bloodshed in IoK

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani while criticizing Indian rulers for unabated bloodshed in the territory has deplored that resistance leaders are not even allowed to mourn their martyred youth.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, paid his heartfelt tributes to the youth, martyred by the Indian troops in Cheddar area of Kulgam district. While condemning the killing of civilians Shahid Nazir and Shakoor Ahmad Dar and showering of pellets over peaceful mourners, he said that Indian fascist rulers and army generals had virtually given their nod to army against innocent civilians and approved it as their state policy.

Terming the house and police detention of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Mohammad Yasin Malik, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar and Mohammad Ashraf Laya as state vandalism, Syed Ali Gilani said that such type of arrogance was witnessed nowhere in the world.

He lashed out at policy makers in Delhi, and said that they had set forth their strategy and were looking for excuses to create 1990-like situation in Kashmir to justify the use of lethal weapons against unarmed and innocent youth.

“Our economy has always remained easy target & it is their well thought-out ploy to make every soul dependant, asserted Gilani. While referring to sinister designs of India, he said they want to kill each soul in the occupied territory, cripple our economy & that from day first, authorities in Delhi are hell-bent on crippling and crushing our economic infra structure, creating a sense of insecurity and very desperate to see us holding begging bowel,” he added.

Syed Ali Gilani said that Indian forces were now targeting peaceful protesters during cordon and search operations and asked the justification of showering bullets and pellets over innocent civilians. It is sheer vengeance, said Gilani, and forces are simply taking revenge from civilians.

Syed Ali Gilani reiterated that instead of law and order problem, Kashmir is a political and humanitarian issue and military might can’t silence us or break our resolve. He said if the authorities think they can deter us from pursuing our birth right then they are mistaken, and suggested to realize ground realities on the Kashmir issue.—KMS