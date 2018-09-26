Gilani gets exemption in NAB reference

ISLAMABAD : Accountability Court on Wednesday gave temporary exemption to former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani in Universal Services Fund (USF) Corruption case.

The judge Muhammad Arshad Malik ordered to submit security bond of Rs 10 lacs.

Yousuf Raza Gillani pleaded the court to grant him exemption from appearance as he has to appear in Karachi too in the case. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till October 22 after allowing exemption to Gilani.

Earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party leader appeared before an accountability court in a reference pertaining to the misuse of authority.

Speaking to the media outside the court, Gilani said, “This is not the first time I am appearing before a court and I have previously served a five-year prison sentence.”

“Four former prime ministers are being summoned in courts. There are cases ongoing against Nawaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf,” he said.

NAB in its notification had said that former information secretary Farooq, former public information officer Saleem, Hassan Sheikhoo, Hanif and Riaz are co-accused in the case. NAB Court Summons Yousaf Raza Gillani On September 26Earlier on September 07, former Prime Minister, Yousuf Raza Gillani was asked to appear before NAB court on September 26 (today).

Notices were also issued to six others accused in the case.

Earlier on September 06, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi filed a reference against former premier Yousaf Raza Gilani.

The reference was filed against the former premier over the misuse of authority, according to a NAB notification.

NAB in its notification said that the accused ran an illegal marketing campaign for Universal Services Fund.

The national exchequer suffered a loss of Rs128 million owing to the actions of the accused, the notification added.

