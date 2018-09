Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Accountability Court on Wednesday gave temporary exemption to former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani in Universal Services Fund (USF) Corruption case. The judge Muhammad Arshad Malik ordered to submit security bond of Rs 10 lacs. Yousuf Raza Gillani pleaded the court to grant him exemption from appearance as he has to appear in Karachi too in the case.

