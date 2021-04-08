Gilani files appeal against IHC’s decision

Senate chairman polls

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Senator Yousaf Raza Gillani filed an appeal in the Islamabad High Court on Thursday, against the court’s decision on the election of the Senate chairman.

Gilani, a former prime minister of Pakistan, has filed an intra court appeal in the high court against the decision of a single bench over the Senate chairman election.

The appeal received at the Registrar Office of the IHC, pleads to declare single bench’s decision as null and void.

The appeal seeks the court to abrogate the presiding officer’s decision of rejecting seven votes polled in favour of the petitioner in the Senate chairman’s election.

Senator Gilani moved the petition through his counsel Farooq H Naek seeking immediate suspension of the decision of the presiding officer.

The Presiding Officer, Secretary Senate, chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, and Secretaries of Law, Parliamentary Affairs have been made party in the appeal.