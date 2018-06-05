Gilani expresses solidarity with Sikh community

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Syed Ali Gilani has expressed solidarity with the Sikh community on the anniversary of the notorious “Operation Blue Star” and said the wounds inflicted on this minority by Indian military might 34 years ago are not only fresh, but continue to agonize Sikh brethren.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that so-called world’s largest democracy had never tolerated the existence of minorities. Muslims, Sikhs, Dalits and Christians continue to be harassed, killed and humiliated in length and breadth of India, he added. He said that operation Blue Star was a brutal and brazen massacre where hundreds of Sikhs were butchered mercilessly in just few days. He said that minorities were never safe in India and every regime.

Recalling the unfortunate and arrogant show of muscle power in 1984, the APHC Chairman said these tragic incidents can never weaken the resolve for basic and fundamental rights of the oppressed people and those fighting for their sacred cause get encouraged and empowered by such undemocratic and unethical actions.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference convened a meeting of its Majlish Shoora which was presided over by Ghulam Nabi Sumji.

The meeting was attended by Feroz Ahmad Khan, Hakeem Abdul Rashid, Mohammad Saleem Zargar, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Mohammad Yaseen Aataie, Advocate Mohammad Shafi Reshi, Ghulam Mohammad Nagoo, Syed Mohammad Shafi, Zamrooda Habib, Gulshan Abas, Mohammad Iqbal Shaheen, Yasmeen Raja, Peer Abdul Rashid, Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah and Syed Mohammad Yasoof Qumi.—KMS