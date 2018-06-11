Gilani expresses concern over detainees’ plights in jails

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani has expressed serious concern over the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the occupied territory.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the so-called authorities were treating the political detainees inhumanly, adding that they were being kept with habitual criminals in jails.

Syed Ali Gilani deplored that the political detainees were being deprived of fundamental human rights and even medical facility was not provided to them due to which their health was deteriorating with each passing day. He said that the puppet authorities were using all cheap tactics to break their freedom sentiment including prolonging their illegal detention but did not succeed in their nefarious designs.

The APHC Chairman praised the detainees including Dr Qasim Fakhtoo, Shafi Shariati, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, Manzoor Ahmad, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Peer Saifullah, Ayaz Akbar, Merajuddin Kalwal and Shahid-ul-Isam for their courage and steadfastness. He said that the authorities utilized every tactic to weaken their freedom sentiment but badly failed.

Syed Ali Gilani demanded release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists before Eid-ul-Fitr.—KMS