Gilani denounces NIA’s character assassination campaign

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has condemned the fresh campaign of character assassination launched by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) against the Hurriyat leaders and ruled out possibility of any submission or surrender before New Delhi.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “The fresh spurt in the character assassination campaign launched by the NIA against the leadership is a brazen plot to prolong their illegal and unjustified detention. We reject possibility of any submission or surrender before the Indian imperialism and its military might.”

The APHC Chairman hailed the exemplary role played by the Chairperson of Dukhtaran-e-Millat Aasiya Andrabi and her family and condemned the sinister designs of the NIA to lodge a baseless case against her. “It is the well-thought-out ploy to defame leadership on flimsy and fabricated charges. This is a vicious character assassination campaign and it reflects frustration of the Indian authorities.”

Syed Ali Gilani pointed out that history bears testimony to the fact that any indigenous popular movement for the right to self-determination has never been defeated or eliminated by imperialistic forces whatsoever. “New Delhi should shun the policy of vengeance and character assassination of resistance leadership of high respect and dignity to prolong their unjustified detentions.—KMS