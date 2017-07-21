Gilani demands release of Kashmiris

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat, Syed Ali Gilani, has demanded immediate release of all illegally detained Kashmiris including pro-freedom leaders and activists.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that more than five hundred pro-freedom leaders and activists were arrested during mass uprising last year and hundreds of innocent youth were booked under black law, Public Safety Act (PSA).

He said that despite their deteriorating health, many detainees were not being released.

The APHC Chairman castigated the puppet authorities for their haughtiness and persistent denial to release political activists and said that the detention period of those arrested during the mass uprising was being prolonged on one pretext or the other.

He said that the PDP-led puppet administration was following all dictates from Delhi without applying their senses. He ridiculed PDP for its rhetoric about ‘Goli Nahi Boli’ and said, “it proved mere fraud and hoax”.

Syed Ali Gilani appealed to the International Committee of Red Cross, Amnesty International and other world human rights organizations to take cognizance of the detentions in the occupied territory and use their influence in securing the release of all Kashmiri prisoners.—KMS