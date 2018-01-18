Gilani concerned over plight of Kashmiri detainees

ISLAMABAD :The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani in Indian Occupied Kashmir has expressed deep anguish and concern over the miserable plight of illegally detained Kashmiris lodged in different jails. According to Kashmir Media Service, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the inmates were being ill-treated and subjected to mental and physical torture in jails. He said that the detainees in Udhampur Jail of Jammu were deprived of medical treatment. “We have reports from Udhampur Jail that youth belonging to Kashmir Valley are being targeted. They are subjected to the worst treatment. The unavailability of medicines and medical care and substandard quality of food is taking a toll on their health,” he said. The APHC Chairman said that the inmates were put in cells in solitary confinements for long periods, deprived of their contact with near and dear ones and also other basic needs. “Detainees are compelled to use unhygienic utensils and no proper food as per jail manual is provided to them,” he added. Syed Ali Gilani while slamming the superintendent of Udhampur Jail for inhuman and harsh behaviour against the detainees said that she had turned the jail into a hell and the inmates were pressurized and compelled to participate in obscene and offensive cultural programmes and dance concerts. He said that the jail authorities had let loose a reign of terror and non-Muslim prisoners had been given a free hand to create disturbances during prayer times. “We have reports from police station Bandipora that youth including Mudassir Ahmed Wani, Irfan Ahmed Wani and Abdul Lateef Wani are being tortured and targeted,” he said and strongly condemned the police behaviour. The APHC Chairman said that all Kashmiri detainees were the prisoners of conscience and hailed their sacrifices.

Orignally published by APP