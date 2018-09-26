Gilani concerned over use of chemical substance by troops

Thousands attend funeral prayers of martyred youth in Sopore

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has expressed serious concern over the use of chemical substance by Indian troops during cordon and search operations in the territory.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the use of deadly substance by the troops in Bandipora as a felony against humanity and demanded a probe by the International Criminal Tribunal under the auspices of the United Nations. Over the past some period, Indian troops have been using the chemical substance during the military operations to kill the Kashmiri youth, disfigure their faces beyond recognition and later dub them as foreign militants.

Meanwhile, thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of a martyred youth, Abdul Majeed Mir, in Nowpora area of Sopore town, today. Abdul Majeed Mir along with another youth was killed by the troops in Tujjer Sharif area of the town, yesterday.

The mourners shouted pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans. They also raised Pakistan’s national flag. Sopore and its adjoining areas observed complete shutdown to mourn the killing of the youth.

Protest demonstrations, marked by complete strike, were held in Pulwama town, today, to seek body of one of the five youth who were recently martyred by Indian army troops in Bandipora and labeled as foreign militants. But a family from Kangan area of Pulwama refuted the claim of Indian army and identified a youth as Parvez Ahmed Tedwa as their kin.

Indian police arrested several members of Kashmir Economic Alliance when they were conducting a protest march in Srinagar against the anti-people policies of the occupation authorities.

The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, MirwaizUmar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum and other pro-freedom organizations in their statements strongly condemned the fresh spree of killings, arrests and harassment unleashed by the Indian forces’ personnel across the territory.

On the other hand, the Indian authorities have blocked internet service in the occupied territory, especially in South Kashmir to prevent special police officers and policemen from uploading videos on social networking sites wherein they are seen tendering their resignations.

More than 40 special police officers and policemen have resigned in South Kashmir since Friday.—KMS

