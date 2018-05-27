Gilani concerned over Pak, India tension

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has expressed serious concern over the increasing tension between Pakistan and India on the Line of Control and Working Boundary.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar appealed to the two countries to demonstrate restraint and wisdom and take steps towards peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute which poses a threat to world peace. He termed the Kashmir dispute as bone of contention between India and Pakistan and said, “Sincere steps are needed to resolve this dispute. Unless Kashmir dispute is resolved in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of people, the risk of collision between the two nuclear powers will remain there and it would be devastating not only for the region but for the whole world.”

The APHC Chairman deplored that the Indian forces’ personnel had created mayhem in occupied Kashmir and turned it into a slaughter house. He hailed the people of the territory for their commitment and determination. “Despite atrocities perpetrated by the Indian forces, people are braving bullets and pellets and this serves a message for the oppressors that they can never suppress our aspirations or force us to submission,” he added.—KMS