Gilani concerned about killing of Hurriyat leader’s son

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani has expressed serious concern over the mysterious killing of martyred Arif son of Hurriyat leader, Maqbool Shah.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the killing unjustified. He also expressed sympathy and solidarity with the father of the deceased and prayed Allah mighty to give courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with patience.

Meanwhile, a team of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (JKMC) headed by its President Muhammad Sultan Magray along with his General Secretary, Merajuddin visited Sopore and attended the fourth-day ritual of martyred Arif, son of Huriyat leader, Maqbool Shah at his residence, Sopore.

In his speech while consoling the mourners, the JKMC President lauded the sacrifices of the family left behind as survivors. He also prayed Allah Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.—KMS