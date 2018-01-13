Gilani concerned about health of Kashmiri detainees in Tihar jail

ISLAMABAD :Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Syed Ali Gilani in Indian Occupied Kashmir has expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health condition of illegally detained Kashmiris lodged in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail. According to Kashmir Media Service, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in held Srinagar said, “Those lodged in Tihar Jail including Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Peer Saifullah, Ayaz Akbar, Merajuddin Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Kamran Yousuf, Shahid Yousuf and Zahoor Ahmed Watali are meted out ill-treatment and in absence of proper medical care their health condition is worsening with every passing day.” He warned the Indian authorities of serious consequences if anything untoward happened to the Kashmiri detainees. The APHC Chairman said that the prisoners lodged in Tihar Jail had not committed any offence. “They are political prisoners and suffering because of political vendetta. Most of the people particularly youth who were arrested during the post July 8, 2016 uprising in occupied Kashmir have been tortured in various police stations, lodged in different jails and their detention being prolonged on one or the other pretext,” he said. Syed Ali Gilani demanded immediate shifting of all the Kashmiri prisoners lodged in the jails of Jammu region and in India to the jails in the Kashmir Valley. Meanwhile, an APHC spokesman in a statement flayed the puppet authorities for detaining Hurriyat leaders including Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, Bilal Siddiqi and Umar Aadil Dar in different police stations. There is no rule of law in Jammu Kashmir and the territory is reeling under continuous martial law-like situation, he said, demanding immediate release of the illegally detained leaders.

Orignally published by APP