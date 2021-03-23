Gilani challenges Senate chairman election in IHC

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani on Monday challenged the results of the Senate chairman election in the Islamabad High Court.

The high court has accepted the petition, and IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah will preside over the hearing scheduled for March 24 (Wednesday).

Farooq H. Naek filed the petition on Gilani’s behalf which named presiding officer Syed Muzzafar Hussain Shah, the Ministry of Law and Justice, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the Senate Secretariat and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani as respondents.

The petition urged the IHC to declare the results of the election as well as the decision to make Sadiq Sanjrani the Senate chairman “null and void”.

The petition also called upon the IHC to declare the rejection of the seven votes for Gilani as unlawful and thus return him as a candidate for the office of the Senate chairman.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission on Monday sought Pakistan People’s Party leader Yousuf Raza Gilani’s response in the Senate disqualification case.

A four-member bench led by ECP’s Punjab member Altaf Qureshi heard the case.

The counsels for Yousuf Raza and Ali Haider Gilani appeared before the authority.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf submitted an amended plea wherein it named the MNAs seen in the controversial video with Ali Haider Gilani as witnesses.

ECP observed that the directions of the electoral authority were not followed in the case.