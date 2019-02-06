Gilani barred from travelling abroad

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on early Wednesday morning halted Former Premier of the country, Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani from travelling to Bangkok.

As per details, Former PM and senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was denied clearance at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, barring him to travel abroad.

After being informed that his name was placed on the Exit Control List (ECL), Yousaf Raza Gillani left the airport. Ex-speaker of the National Assembly Faisal Karim Kundi and other leaders of PPP were alongside him. Yousuf Raza Gillani wanted to travel to Bangkok via flight TJ-364 of a private airline where he was supposed to participate in a Global conference of Universal Peace Federation held on February 10.

