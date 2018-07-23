Gilani asks India to shun hostile approach on Kashmir

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani has urged Indian leadership to shun its stubborn, haughty and colonial attitude and come forward for sorting out all outstanding issues with Pakistan particularly the Kashmir dispute.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar called for an end to hostility between India and Pakistan, and said, “The revival of composite dialogue among all stakeholders would end the hostility between two nuclear countries and open avenues for peace and reconciliation in South Asia.”

He said meaningful talks based on a clear agenda underlined by sincerity among the three stakeholders is an assured and peaceful way to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

The APHC chairman welcomed the Pakistani government’s statement that demilitarization of troops in Jammu and Kashmir would lead to resolution of the Kashmir dispute, and said the move is aimed at bringing lasting peace in South Asia. “We hope Pakistan’s offer and spirit of flexibility will be reciprocated by India so that new vistas of cooperation are opened for resolution of issues including Kashmir issue in accordance with aspirations of Kashmiri people,” he said.

Hailing Pakistan for its clear Kashmir policy, Syed Ali Gilani said, “Now it is time for India to reciprocate. India should come clear on Pakistan’s offer.”

Gilani said demilitarization in Kashmir would improve the atmosphere and conditions for the Kashmiris, who are subjected to continuous, suppressive measures and intimidation by Indian authorities and forces. “We have invested heavily in our struggle for right to self-determination and cannot afford to be part of an ambiguous effort that has no clarity and direction,” he added.—KMS

