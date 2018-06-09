Gilani again barred from offering Friday prayers

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the so-called authorities today barred the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani from offering Friday prayers in Hazratbal.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Syed Ali Gilani was stopped by the Indian police after he defied house arrest. “The police outside his residence did not allow him to venture out to march towards Hazratbal,” he said.

Later, Syed Ali Gilani in a video message said that the authorities had unleashed a reign of terror against innocent civilians in the territory. He said Kashmiris will continue with their struggle till freedom is achieved and added that instead of facing resistance leaders on political turf, the puppet authorities were caging them on frivolous charges.

He said the sacrifices of youth won’t go waste and nobody will be allowed to play with their sacrifices. “We will never surrender or succumb to pressure but will pursue our cherished mission till it is taken to its logical conclusion,” he added.

Syed Ali Gilani expressed satisfaction over the overwhelming response from people for Youm-e-Kashmir and Youm-e-Quds, saying since past 70 years the disputes of Palestine and Kashmir were neglected. The response of people for endorsing resolutions is a welcome step and encouraging, he said and asked people to remain cautious about the nefarious designs planned by the Indian stooges in the territory. Reiterating appeal for upcoming elections, he urged people to stay away from all government-sponsored functions.

He demanded peaceful resolution of the disputes of Kashmir and Palestine according to the aspirations of the people of the two regions and expressed deep concern over opening of US embassy, saying America and its brainchild Israel with their military might and political influence were depriving Palestinian people of their birthright.—KMS