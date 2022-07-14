GIKI students secure 1st position in Britain’s engineering contest

The students from the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology bagged first position in the “Formula Student” engineering competition held in the United Kingdom.

The Formula Student is Europe’s most established educational engineering competition. Backed by industry and high-profile engineers, the competition aims at developing enterprising and innovative young engineers and encouraging more young people to take up a career in engineering.

The GIKI Team Infinity won Concept Class LTS (Lap Time Simulation) for the virtual software they created, by defeating students from 34 countries. Ashir Junaid, the team leader for Formula GIK, told media that their 24-member society developed the software within two months. “We are proud of making Pakistan famous all over the world,” said Junaid.