GIK Institute, SF sign MoU to girls students scholarship

Peshawar

Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology, Topi district Swabi and Squeaks Foundation on Thursday have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide scholarship to the girls’ students from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The scholarship is for four years undergraduate program and only those students would be entitled who qualify the GIK Institute entry test but due to financial constrains could not pay the fee to acquire higher education.

The Speaks Foundation is a United Kingdom-based charity organization provides scholarships in medical and engineering fields to KP female students, who do not have the financial resources to afford expenditures of university education, but demonstrated high academic capability, intellectual curiosity and passion for learning.

Ms. Ana Castro, Founder Trustee of the Foundation expressed confidence that the number of scholarships and interaction with GIK Institute will increase in future. She said that the Foundation stands committed not only to support the students financially but also in any other aspect that become relevant to their academic and professional performance.

She expressed interest in bringing professionals in touch with female students through webinars.—APP