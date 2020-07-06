Gigi Hadid responds to Vogue’s misleading claims about her pregnancy

Famed supermodel Gigi Hadid had earlier opened up about her pregnancy and growing baby bump.

However, some publications may have misreported her words altogether, which is why the 25-year-old diva came forth to set the record straight.

“This angle and the really baggy jumpsuit make for an optical illusion. From the side it’s a different story!” Gigi had said earlier, responding to a question by a fan about not having a tummy.

British Vogue, however, threw in the word ‘disguise’ along with Gigi’s statement to which she clapped back, saying: “Disguise …. I said in a baggy jumpsuit the front and side views are visually different stories—not that that was intentional or I was trying to hide anything.”

“Will be proud and happy to share ‘insight’ when I feel like it, thanks. For now I am proudly experiencing and sharing this time with my family and loved ones,” she added.

The news of her pregnancy with singer Zayn Malik emerged back in April. She confirmed her pregnancy a few days later during an appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, saying: “Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support.”