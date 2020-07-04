Gigi Hadid finally unveils smoldering Chanel campaign snaps

Gigi Hadid fired up her Instagram page recently to unveil her latest smoldering campaign for Chanel. The 25 year old, who is currently pregnant by her on-again boyfriend Zayn Malik, revealed in the caption that the images were shot last year. In an evocative snapshot taken by Melodie McDaniel, she showed off her taut midriff in a flowing black crop top with colorful embroidery. Sweeping her hair back into a braid, she accentuated her screen siren features with makeup and clasped a couple of glittering belts around her waist. Gigi posed leaning against a mirrored wall alongside a spiral staircase, and her reflection stared right into the camera. ‘Have been waiting since December to share this dream-come-true!!!’ she gushed at the beginning of her caption.