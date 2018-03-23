GIGA Group to launch business forum ‘Master Key’

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

In connection with 23rd March “Pakistan Resolution Day”, GIGA Group is launching the state of the art project of Pakistan in the month of March that is World Trade Center –‘The Master Key’.

Briefing the media, Yaqoob Mehanti–COO GIGA Group said that ‘Master Key’ is a business forum for its customers that will provide the space for smart offices for lifetime so they can groom their business in the best possible way.

This product offers a great deal of remarkable benefits. The features and facilities include, Furnish Offices, Conference Room, Convention Centers, Lounges, Banquet Halls, Hotel and much more. Initial price of MASTER Key is Rs. 555,000/-

This product will be officially launched very soon all over the Pakistan. The new logo of World Trade Center was also revealed in the media event. In the end of event dinner was served to Media teams by the GIGA Group Management.