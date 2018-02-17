Giessegi Home Store inspires to take a step into future of modern living

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The trend of experiencing a luxurious lifestyle has added another high-end brand; Giessegi on the list. Giessegi Home Store opened its doors for Italian furniture experience in Karachi.

The event was attended by renowned interior designers, architects, socialites, celebrities, and people from the fashion fraternity. The event started off with a lifestylepresentation by renowned models; Omar Shehzad and Rohail Peerzada along with Sabrina Furqan, Zoya Khan, Samra Arsalan, Michelle Mumtaz, and Beena Hasan, embellishing the designs, elegance, and functionality of the furniture. The event was graced by the presence of versatile actor Faisal Qureshi, Azfar Rehman, and Minal Khan.

Giessegi Home Store is shaping the future of furniture, by bringing up an extensive range of Italian Wardrobes, Media Units, Bedroom Sets and Walk-In Closets with innovation and technology with the intention of making lives comfortable, with an extensive selection of high-end products.

Giessegi transforms modern lifestyle in harmony with easy installation and maintenance. Functionality and elegance are the goals of Giessegi. Traditional elements are interpreted well with defined dimensions and different finishing. Geometric forms also live in harmony within the space fulfilling it with a sophisticated presence, perfect balance of proportions of materials and colors.

UmmeAiman, CEO, Giessegi Home Store refines, “Giessegi Home Store is a complete Italian furniture store which will provide complete home solutions.

We bring you beds and wardrobes, furniture for living, office, and contract, a “global project” that declines in every architectural situation. We will raise the quality of furniture that you buy from any local store here in Pakistan. We only deliver high-class Italian furniture with a 100% guarantee.