Giantkiller Andreescu sends Williams packing

Auckland

Canadian teen Bianca Andreescu stunned Venus Williams in the WTA Auckland Classic quarter-finals to continue her giantkilling run Friday, while defending champion Julia Goerges survived a match-point scare.

The 18-year-old Andreescu, ranked 152nd in the world, beat Williams, 20 years her senior and a seven-times Grand-Slam winner, 6-7 (1/7), 6-1, 6-3. The come-from-behind victory came a day after she eliminated top seed and world number three Caroline Wozniacki.

Andreescu broke Williams eight times in the match as she slugged it out from the baseline and mixed in smart drop shots which the 38-year-old American struggled to reach. Williams, who had been a professional for six years before Andreescu was born, took the first set and broke Andreescu at the start of the second.

From there the young Canadian reeled off 11 games in a row before a Williams rally briefly prolonged the deciding set. Andreescu will meet the winner of the match between Hsieh Su-Wei and Sara Sorribes Tormo in the semi-final.—APP

