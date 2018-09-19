‘Ghusal’ of Data Gunj Buksh shrine today

City Reporter

The ‘Ghusal’ (washing) ceremony of the Shrine of Hazrat Ali Bin Usman Ali Hajveri, popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh will be performed today (Thursday).

Provincial Minister Auqaf and Religious Affairs Pir Saeedul Hassan Shah will perform the Ghusal ceremony which is performed ahead of the Sufi saint’s annual Urs ceremonies. The tomb will be washed with rose water.

Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali Bin Usman Sheikh Ali Hajveri was born in Ghazni in Afghanistan during the rule of Ghaznavi dynasty and later came to Lahore and settled here.

He contributed significantly to spread Sufi teachings of Islam in South Asia. Some historians have described him as one of the most important figures to have spread Islam in the Indian subcontinent.

