Staff Reporter

The 975th ‘ghusal’ ceremony of Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhush’s mazar will be held on 9th of Muharram (Thursday) with traditional devotion.

Secretary Auqaf Punjab Abdul Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghuman, DG Auqaf Punjab Dr Tahir Raza Bokhari and a large number of devotees would participate in the ceremony.

Auqaf department alongwith local police have made foolproof security arrangements for the occasion.

