ISLAMABAD – Former aviation minister and close aide of ousted prime minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan distanced himself from the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf.

In a press conference in Islamabad, Sarwar condemned May 9 vandalism, saying attackers of General Headquarters, corps commander’s house and other military installations are guilty of anti-nationalism.

Khan said arsonists had not attacked army headquarters but rather they attacked the heart of the country as he strongly denounced all brutal actions. He reiterated to avoid confrontation with state institutions.

The former minister parted ways with PTI, days after he was arrested in connection with May 9 riots.

He earlier escaped arrest for weeks by going lowly but was eventually held in the early hours of Wednesday from residence of his close friend.

Ghulam Sarwar joins the leaders who quit the former ruling party; earlier Shireen Mazari, Fawad Chaudhry, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, Malika Bokhari, Malik Amin Aslam, Mahmood Moulvi, Amir Kayani, Jai Prakash, and Aftab Siddiqui others were arrested.