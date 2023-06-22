Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former federal minister Ghulam Sarwar was arrested on Wednesday along with son and a nephew.

Police said that Ghulam Sarwar was detained from house of his friend in Islamabad along with son former MNA Mansoor Hayat and former Ammar Siddique.

All three PTI leaders were wanted in damaging the public and private institutions and property in Taxila on May 9, in reaction of detention of PTI chief.

Sarwar, who served as the aviation minister in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led cabinet, had managed to evade arrest for over a month. He was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday from his friend’s residence.