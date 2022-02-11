Ghulam Nabi Memon appointed new Karachi police chief in reshuffle

KARACHI – Ghulam Nabi Memon, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan (BS-21), has again been appointed as chief of Karachi police in latest reshuffling.

A notification issued by the Sindh government states, “Additional Inspector General of Police, Special Branch, Sindh, is transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Additional Inspector General of Police, Karachi Range vice Mr. Imran Yaqoob Minhas, transferred”.

Meanwhile, Minhas has been appointed as Additional Inspector General of Police, CTD Sindh, Karachi and Allah Bux Javed Akhtar Odho has been posted as Additional Inspector General of Police, Special Branch, Sindh, Karachi.