Ghulam Bibi Barwana calls on CM

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that his life is meant for the people of the province as well as the country adding that he will continue to serve the masses till his last breath.

The problems of the people are my own problems and the government has taken solid steps for improving the quality of life of the people along with bringing qualitative improvements in health, education and other social sectors. As a result, Punjab province is fast moving forward in the journey of development.

On the contrary, he pointed out that political opponents have failed to deliver in their provinces. Nothing has been done to solve the problems of people of Sindh and KPK and that is the reason, people of these provinces have been fed up with their rulers. The Chief Minister said that Pakistan Muslim League-N lives in the hearts of the people and if an opportunity is accorded by Allah Almighty, public problems of Sindh and KPK will also be solved.

He expressed these views while talking to Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, MNA who called on him, here Tuesday.