Ghulam Ahmed Bilour tested positive for Corona

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Veteran politician and Awami National Party (ANP) stalwart Ghulam Ahmed Bilour who also served as federal minister for number of occasions, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The ANP stalwart has been quite unwell for the past two days and showing symptoms, therefore, took a Covid-19 test that turned out to be positive, according to Member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Samar Bilour.

She said the ANP leader has self-isolated himself at his house. Talking to journalists, Ghulam Bilour said as he started showing symptoms, got himself tested for COVID-19 and the results came positive on Monday. The minister informed he was in self-isolation at his home.