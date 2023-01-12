GHQ declines to deploy Army, Rangers at polling stations

The Election Commission of Pakistan has written a letter to Inspector General of Police of Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, to maintain security during the upcoming local govt second phase elections in the province.

In the second phase, LG polls are scheduled to be held in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions on Jan 15 and the ECP’s preparations have entered in final stages.

Meanwhile, the head of ECP’s Sindh chapter has directed the secretary of the electoral body to reach Karachi ahead of the elections.

The LG polls will be held in 25 towns of seven districts of Karachi division, comprising Karachi Central District, Karachi East District, Karachi South District, Karachi West District, Korangi District, Malir District and Keamari District.

The polling will also be conducted in Hyderbad division’s nine districts including District Hyderabad, Tando Mohammad Khan, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Badin, Dadu, Jamshoro, Thatta and District Sujawal.

Meanwhile, the General Headquarters has declined to deploy Army and Rangers personnel at polling stations during local body elections in Sindh.

The federal government has informed the Election Commission of Pakistan about the GHQ decision.

In a letter to the ECP, the Interior Ministry said that deployment of 20,000 personnel of Army and Rangers was sought at sensitive and most sensitive polling stations but the GHQ conveyed that they could not spare such a large number of personnel.