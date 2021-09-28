Ghous, Zafar meet Imran, join PTI

Karachi

Former Sindh chief minister and PML-N leader Syed Ghous Ali Shah, former minister of state for water and power Syed Zafar Ali Shah, and Barrister Murtaza Mahesar joined the PTI Monday.

The politicians met Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Governor House on Monday, before formally announcing their decision to join the party.

PM Imran Khan welcomed the new members and gifted them the party’s mufflers as a welcoming gift.

Meanwhile,the prime minister also met the Sindh United Party Chairman Jalal Mehmood Shah.

