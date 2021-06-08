Ghotki train death toll reaches 62, 100 wounded

The death toll from the Ghokti train collision increased to 62 on Tuesday, despite the fact that over 30 hours have passed since the event. When two trains crashed in Ghotki in the early hours of Monday, more than 50 people were killed and more than 100 were wounded.

The death toll has risen after seven additional bodies were discovered at the accident scene today. Some of the 100 people who were hurt in the accident are anticipated to be in serious condition.

People’s bodies have begun to arrive at their houses. A great crowd gathered in Lodhran for the funeral prayers of two boys, their mother, and a cousin who were all killed in the collision.

Authorities have said the track will be cleared by today.

The Millat Express train derailed, and the Sir Syed Express train collided with it shortly after, according to railway authorities. The crash occurred between the Raiti and Obaro railway stations.

At the collision scene, a rescue effort is underway, and the wounded are being transported to hospitals.

According to sources, some people are still believed to be stuck on the train, which has been escorted by heavy gear.

The rescue attempt was impeded at night because of the darkness, and the arrival of heavy gear was delayed owing to challenging roads, according to local authorities.

A medical relief camp has been set up at the accident scene, according to the Ghotki SSP, and medical help is being supplied to the wounded.

