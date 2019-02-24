Ghost schools in Sindh

For the sake of charts and counting, there are lots of schools in Sindh. But on actual grounds, a considerable number of these schools fall well below the standards of a school. There are certain number of schools lacking proper building and other facilities. But what about the schools where the infrastructure is available but teachers are no where to be seen? Existence of these schools cannot be denied in any of the previous periods.

Only their numbers have fluctuated. Numerous such cases have sprung up in the past few years in Pakistan in general and in Sindh in particular. Instead of using these schools as a source for imparting invaluable knowledge, they are used for sheltering animals. And teachers get paid residing comfortably at homes. Effective measures should be taken.

NOMAN MAQSOOD

Khairpur Mir’s

