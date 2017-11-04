Ghee, cooking oil production up by 5.40pc, 9.47pc

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Domestic production of vegetable ghee and cooking oil during the first two months of current financial year witnessed increase of 5.40 and 9.47 percent respectively as against the production of the corresponding period of last year.

Domestic vegetable ghee production during the period from July-August, 2017-18 was recorded at 211,902 tons as compared 200,920 tons of same period last year, according the computation of the quantum index of large scale manufacturing industries (base period 2005-06).

Around 104,755 metric tons of vegetable ghee produced during the month of August, 2017 as against the production of 101,624 tons of same month last year, it added.

Meanwhile, 66,922 tons of cooking oil were produce for fulfilling the domestic consumption, which was recorded at 50,531 tons in first two-month of last year, showing an increase of 5.40 percent, the data reveled.

On month on month basis, domestic cooking oil production was recorded at 33,514 tons during the month of August, 2017 as compared the production of 31,316 tons of same month of last year, it added. Around 24,293 tons of tea blended produced during July-August, 2017-18 as compared the production of 23,234 tons of same period last year, which was up by 4.56 percent.

In August, about 12,534 tons of blended tea produced for domestic consumption as compared the production of 12,55 tons of same month last year.

During the period under review, wheat and grain milling grew by 3.49 percent and reached at 912,478 tons as compared the milling of 881,700 tons of first two months of last year, it added. The over-all output of Lrge scale manufacturing industries (LSMI) increased by 11.30 percent form July-August, 2017-18 compared to July-August, 2016-17.

The production commodities including food, beverages and tobacco during the period from July-August 2017-18 have significantly increased as compared the same period of last year.