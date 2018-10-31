Ghazi Ilm Din Shaheed remembered

Lahore

The 89th death anniversary of Ghazi Ilm Din Shaheed, the staunch lover of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was observed across the country on Wednesday. Special events and rallies were organized in connection with the death anniversary of the true lover of the Prophet (PBUH). Ghazi Ilm din Shaheed, who hailed from Lahore, murdered a Hindu writer Rajpal on April 16, 1929 for writing a blasphemous book. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah appeared in court to defend Ghazi Ilm Din Shaheed but the British court awarded him death sentence.—INP

