Ghazanfar concerned over oil price hike

Chinese delegation visits FPCCI regional office

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Ghazanfar Bilour, President FPCCI has shown serious concern over the recent hike in the prices of POL products and LPG.

He said that this will increase the cost of production and Pakistani products will suffer in competitiveness. Consequently, there will a further negative impact on our already declining exports.

He further said a huge population is living below the poverty line in the country. The current increase in prices will increase the burden on the poor masses in particular and overall on the general public, as the prices of commodities will rise.

He urged the government that these increases may be withdrawn.

A 10-member Chinese trade delegation of Linyi Trade City led by Tang Junjie, Managing Director Linyi Trade City Overseas Investment Ltd, on Friday visited regional office of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to explore investment opportunities.

The business interest of the delegation was trading of camera control and surveillance system, electric intelligence security fencing engineering, lighting industry, lamps and lanterns, switch products, electric appliance, solar panel, solar water heaters, ceramics, plywood, marble and hardware products.

Speaking on the occasion, Tang Junjie said Linyi Trade City is capital of logistics and hub of exhibitions, warehouses, wholesale markets, centers, retail parks and manufacturing plants. The Pakistani business community should also explore the city as thousands of companies from China and rest of the world are already operating and taking their share from the city.

Responding to a question of equal trade opportunities, he said they were already working in Gwadar on a project where they have built an exhibition centre of 6,000 square meters, and a warehouse of 140,000 square meters. Chinese and Pakistani men both are part of the workforce in this project, he added.

FPCCI Regional Chairman Ch ArfanYousaf highlighted various investment and joint ventures opportunities and said that joint ventures with Chinese enterprises would facilitate vital transfer of technology as Pakistan direly need to upgrade value-addition process.