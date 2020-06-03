Gharidah Farooqi tests positive

News Desk

Anchorperson and journalist Gharidah Farooqi revealed on Wednesday that she has tested positive for the coronavirus and is now in self-quarantine. The journalist tweeted that she had developed coronavirus symptoms two days ago and had gotten her self tested ‘promptly’, and the results revealed that she had contracted the virus. “Already in self-quarantine at home. The disease is real and it is no shame to contract it, report it, treat it rightly,” said Farooqi, asking everyone to keep each other safe and and stay healthy. “