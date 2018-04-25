Ghar Ghar Aik Shajar drive must not stop: Mushahidullah

Students display innovative environment-friendly ideas

Zubair Qureshi

Minister for Climate Change Mushahidullah Khan on Tuesday said door-to-door plantation campaign or as it was titled in Urdu Ghar Ghar Aik Shajar should not stop and people particularly youth should be made its active part. He was addressing the closing ceremony of the campaign and the award-giving ceremony to teams from various organizations, universities and public-private sector that launched projects under it. An expo on Sustainable Development and Environmental Conservation” with collaboration of Be There organization at Pak-China Centre was also organized on the occasion.

More than 50 projects of students all over Pakistan were displayed on the given theme. The various organizations working on environment and sustainable development also displayed their work on stalls.

At the closing ceremony awards were announced for the best three projects among volunteers of “Ghar Ghar Aik Shajar” door-to-door plantation campaign under Citizen Forestor campaign Green Pakistan Program. Under this campaign 115 volunteer students from Islamic university, Quaid-i-Azam University and Fatima Jinnah University went to 10,000 homes in Islamabad to distribute plants and spread awareness messages. Under Second part of this campaign 5000 plants were distributed in various public schools of Islamabad with the collaboration of Pakistan Institute for Environment-Development Action Research.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Mushahidullah Khan said while talking to participants at closing ceremony said that talent and innovative ideas of the young people really inspired him greatly. The organizations working on environmental issues and Ministry of Climate Change should develop a plan to benefit from ideas presented by our young generations to mitigate the effects of Climate Change.

He further appreciated the efforts of volunteers of Ghar Ghar Aik Shajar who completed a difficult task with great responsibility. He also highlighted that this is first awareness campaign in Pakistan in which environmental students went to 10,000 homes in a city to spread awareness, distributed plants and record is available in form picture of each home.

This campaign also targeted the school children in public schools, which is also very appreciable. He also stressed that other provinces should also start Ghar Ghar Aik Shajar in their provinces.

Ms. Madeeha from Be There also highlighted that purpose of this expo is to provide an opportunity to get a national recognition for their brilliant ideas on sustainable development and environmental conservation. The aim of this expo is also to connect young minds with organizations working on environment protection.

Ms Zile Huma Incharge of Ghar Ghar Aik Shajar also highlighted that the purpose of this campaign is to send awareness messages personally on behalf of ministry .The second aim was that to plant trees at home because a tree planted at home is more protected rather than on roads and grounds.