Ghani’s visit

GIVEN the level of mistrust that has existed between Pakistan and Afghanistan since long, the visit of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to Islamabad, his third since election in 2014, should be seen in the positive context with hopes that the two neighbours will move forward and address the irritants in relationship. This is not only in the interest of the peoples of two countries but also for peace and stability in the region.

During their talks, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani agreed to open a new chapter of friendship and cooperation based on mutual trust and harmony for the benefit of the two peoples and for advancing the cause of peace, stability and prosperity in the region. Indeed over the years, this relationship has been marred by accusations and finger pointing which has not helped either side but only served the interests of our common enemies that do not want to see return of peace and stability to Afghanistan. The fact of the matter is that Pakistan has always desired to build a strong partnership with Afghanistan whilst promoting understanding and the trust level but the regrettable part is that the other side has always seen Pakistan from the prism of our arch enemy India. This is the reason that our efforts to facilitate the peace process as well as ensuring better security at the borders have always been seen with suspicion. The statement emanating from the meeting of PM Imran Khan and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is really positive but for turning a new page in relationship, it is important that the Afghan side also shows the sincerity, listens to Pakistan’s concerns and shun anti-Pakistan posture. The people of Pakistan have not forgotten the incident of how the son of soil SP Tahir Dawar was kidnapped from Pakistan, killed in Afghanistan and how his body was returned to our authorities. Terror attacks on Pakistani territory from the Afghan side are also something that the Afghan side needs to look into. There are elements inside Afghanistan including in the Afghan intelligence agency NDS that needs to be reined in. We expect that Pakistani side will have effectively raised these issues with the Afghan President and his delegation. Indeed the Afghan side will have their own issues, and the best way of addressing them is to effectively use the existing mechanism as well as continuing the process of engagement not only on peace and security but also to promote their trade and economic relations. Only through collective efforts, the two countries can craft a strong and robust partnership for a peaceful and prosperous future.